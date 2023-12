Debo Ace Hardware in downtown Peru is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The business at 1713 Fourth St. is turning 85. It was established by owner Dana Debo-Kuhne’s great-grandfather Harry Debo in 1938.

Santa will be visiting the business from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. There will be treats, cookies and punch. Debo also will have giveaways from Weber, Big Green Egg, Milwaukee, Dewalt, Ego and Igloo. Sign up for the drawings across the store.