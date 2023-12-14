Streator High School names December 2023 students of the month

Streator High School December 2023 students of the month pictured are (front, from left) Isabella Katrein-Cinotto, Ophelia Orozco, Emylia Summers, (back from left) Angelina Dufur, Klay Schaffner and Seth Stewart. Not Pictured are Keira Eddards, Katlynn Monaghan, Avery Winstead and Phoenix Sixtos. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School honored its students of the month for December 2023 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The students are Keira Eddars for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Child Development); Isabella Katrein-Cinotto for the English/World Language Department (English I-T); Emylia Summers for the English/World Language Department (Spanish I); Katlynn Monaghan for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Adv. Study-Theatre ); Avery Winstead for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Modern American History); Angelina Dufur for Guided Program for Success Department (GPS); Seth Stewart for Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department (P.E.& Health & Fit); Klay Schaffner for Math Department (Pre-calc/Trig); Ophelia Orozco for Science Department (Dual Credit Biology) and Phoenix Sixtos for the Student Services Department (Adv. Development & Pre-Algebra).