Red Stocking to deliver gifts Dec. 16 in Ottawa, Streator area

Volunteers are needed by 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, to help with the 80th Red Stocking delivery in Ottawa and Streator.

Red Stocking, which first launched in 1923, raises money to buy and deliver Christmas gifts for families in need in the area. Donations are used for toys, games, books and food items that go directly to children who are registered by parents, family members or friends.

Funds are not used for administrative or staffing expenses. All labor associated with gift preparation and delivery is volunteer-based.

Volunteers will meet at 110 W. Jefferson St. in Ottawa for all deliveries, including those in Streator. Volunteers usually receive about eight to 10 deliveries. An adult should be at the home that morning to collect the delivery.

The Zonta Club has worked tireless hours ordering, stuffing stockings, wrapping and organizing the delivery of gifts. It has been one of the club’s service projects for decades. The Ottawa River Rescue has volunteered to pick up hams and fruit from Handy Foods, and Rock Paper Scissors assisted in supplying the toys.

Children were registered for the program by filling out the Red Stocking Fund form that run regularly in The Times.