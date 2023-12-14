Boys Basketball: DePue and PCA to meet for BVEC championship tonight

BRADFORD - DePue and Princeton Christian Academy will meet for the championship of the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference boys basketball tournament at Bradford tonight.

DePue beat Neponset while PCA defeated Ladd 41-22 in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The Spartans and Eagles will meet for the championship at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Ladd and Neponset will play for third place in the prelim.

Neponset captured the regular-season seventh-grade championship, it’s first since 1992. There is no seventh-grade tournament.