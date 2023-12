If your power went out in La Salle, you’re not alone. Ameren Illinois said it has 969 customers without power Wednesday night.

The utility company believes the power outage will be resolved by 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The outage was reported at 5:43 p.m.

Maintenance and worker safety is believed to have led to the power outage. The outage map shows customers north of 11th Street to be in the area without power.