Streator wins big on road again; Earlville, Fieldcrest remain undefeated: The Times Area Roundup for Dec. 12

Boys basketball

Streator 55, Peotone 20: At Peotone on Tuesday, the Bulldogs ran their winning streak to five games with the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory, improving to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the ICE heading into Friday’s visit to Manteno.

Streator led by 11 at halftime and allowed just two second-half points to the Blue Devils.

Earlville 53, IMSA 32: At Aurora, the visiting Red Raiders notched the road Little Ten Conference triumph to improve to 9-0 overall and 3-0 on the LTC loop.

Griffin Cook combined 25 points with 10 rebounds and four assists for Earlville. Adam Waite (14 points), Easton Fruit (10 points) and Ryan Browder (nine rebounds) also led the Red Raiders.

Putnam Co. 63, Somonauk 57: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats suffered the nonconference loss after shooting just 50% at the free-throw line.

Carson Bahrey’s 24 points and Brock Sexton’s 12 led Somonauk.

Fieldcrest 59, Heyworth 39: At Heyworth, Brady Ruestman scored 19 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory.

Jozia Johnson added 13 points for Fieldcrest (7-0 overall, 1-0 HOIC).

Girls basketball

Earlville 41, IMSA 40: At Aurora, the visiting Red Raiders earned the one-point Little Ten Conference victory led by Madyson Olson (25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals), Addie Scherer (eight points) and Natalie Hall (six points).

Sandwich 42, Richmond-Burton 37: In Kishwaukee River Conference play, the Indians triumphed paced by Hannah Treptow’s 17 points and Ivye Isenogle’s 15.

Indian Creek 57, Marquette 53: At Shabbona, the visiting Crusaders fell in nonconference action to slip to 3-3 on the season.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,796, Sycamore 2,405: At Sycamore, the visiting Pirates were led to victory by high rollers Dawn Hudkins with a 535 series (203 high game) and Ana Zeglis with her 509 (174).

Lindy Dhuse added a 481 (182) to the Interstate 8 Conference win.

Boys bowling

Kaneland 3,018, Ottawa 2,724: In Interstate 8 Conference play, the visiting Pirates were defeated despite Wil Znaniecki’s 532 series (222 high game).

Boys swimming

Cav Co-Op 64, Morris 29: At La Salle, the Cavaliers won all 11 events.

Bo Weitl, Chris Lowery, Caleb Strand and Tucker Ditchfield won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.11, Ditchfield, Strand, Vince Wargo and Jonathan Neu won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.36 and Neu, Wargo, Weitl and Chris Lowery won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.68.

Neu, Lowery and Ditchfield each won two individual events.

Neu won the 200 freestyle (1:55.79) and 100 butterfly (56.68 seconds), Lowery claimed the 50 freestyle (24.13 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5:33.66) and Ditchfield took first in the 100 freestyle (57.28 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.17).