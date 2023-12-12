New restaurant opening at Peru boat club

A new restaurant called Over Board opens this weekend at the South Shore Boat Club, 2380 Water St., Peru. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

A new restaurant called Over Board opens this weekend at the South Shore Boat Club, 2380 Water St., Peru.

“It’s good fried chicken and fish. I’d say that’s our signature,” said Nick Carrico, who is opening the restaurant with Adam Marlett. “A lot of homemade foods. The Italian beef is all homemade, the brisket is homemade. It’s all fresh.”

The menu also includes appetizers, sandwiches and wraps.

For the winter, the hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In the spring, the business will expand its hours.

Carrico also owns Claudette’s, though the Oglesby bar and restaurant is not affiliated with Over Board. Carrico owns Claudette’s with his wife, Lisa. They bought Carrico’s three years ago and recently added a kitchen debuting a menu in March.

