Maestro & Mi will host a free holiday glee concert 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle.

The performance will feature teachers and talent from the Maestro & Mi Music Academy.

This is the 10th year and features local musicians include Kori Suarez, Megan Cullinan, Todd Witek, Augie Wilke, Matt Valle, John Armstrong, Stacy Konczak, Dave Peterson, Mike Cioni, Joe Piraino, Betillo Arellano, Brandon Czubachowski and Brandon Jarot. Phil Valle is emcee.