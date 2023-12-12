‘Fight like Erin’ fundraiser set tonight

It’s time to “Fight like Erin.”

Logan Junior High School in Princeton will host it’s “Fight Like Erin Night” on Tuesday, Dec. 12, during its boys basketball games in support of one of its own, Erin Matlick, and her family.

Erin, who teaches Life Skills at Jefferson School, has a terminal neurological disease. The fundraiser gained its name because Erin said she is “go to fight.”

Her husband, John, teaches PE at Logan. They have two children.

There will be multiple ways to support the Matlick family, including a 50/50, silent auction and halftime hoop shoot at Princeton High School where the seventh and eighth grade boys basketball games will start at 6 p.m.

The sixth grade boys basketball game will be at 4:30 p.m. at Logan Junior High School.

All proceeds will support the Matlick family.

Silent auction items include reserved Logan graduation seats, Logan games passes, five super bed tans, goggles and lotion, a gift card for Optimal Health/The Vine Optimal Health/The Vine, 30-minute aqua massage treatments, Bose home speakers, whole pie of choice at Park Tavern, gift certificates to Park Tavern, popcorn buckets, DVDs, 40-inch Hisense Roku TV, free pizza and breadsticks, Princeton High School wrestling apparel, PHS signed football, PHS soccer program movie basket, two pairs of activity passes at PHS, gift certificates to Pizza Hut, gift certificate to Johnsons Carpet Shoppe, Christmas baskets movie night baskets, movie tickets and popcorn at the Apollo Theater, eucalyptus and spearmint collection box set at Rachel Rene.