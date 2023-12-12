DePue elementary students create van Gogh mural

DePue Elementary students chose to create an interpretation of Vincent van Gogh's “The Pink Peach Tree,” not only for the variety of the palette of colors and textures, but also for the symbolic nature of subject matter and content. (Photo provided by Cory Willet)

DePue School District art teacher Cory Willet said students utilized art as a tool for healing and hope through the COVID-19 pandemic.

To start the school year, the second and third graders in the district created a mural as each student created a 8-inch, by 10-inch impasto panel interpretation of an original Vincent van Gogh masterpiece. In total, students created 7 foot, by 5 foot final piece to display in the school.

Willet was not surprised by the students, after a lesson on Impressionism inspired them, they decided to explore the work of van Gogh, a post-impressionist.

“It was clear they’d found the artist they had wanted to raise up and channel for the new mural for the Elementary wing of the school,” Willet said in an explanation about the project.

They chose “The Pink Peach Tree,” not only for the variety of the palette of colors and textures, but also for the symbolic nature of subject matter and content, Willet said.

“Well, choosing a tree makes sense, because we are all of the fruit of knowledge,” second grader, Bonita, told Willet. “The school provides this in helping us to grow every year.”

“In the truest sense of philanthropy, the students are learning stewardship and are giving back to the institution that provided them opportunities to grow and discover who they are,” Willet said. “This will then inspire other members of the community with their creativity however they choose to channel it in whatever futures they wish to pursue.”

Willet is inspired by the students collaboration in making a long-lasting piece for the school district.

“I think it’s clear that creativity and collaboration make for a powerful final result, whether it be in community, the workplace, creating change, or building new initiatives that can translate to other facets of life,” Willet said. “This is one testament to the student’s love for art, but a greater one that demonstrates that nothing beats the rewards of good old fashioned hard work, dedication and focus.”

Willet thanked Sheila Harmon’s second graders and Laurie Carlson’s third graders for painting, and Joseph Duffy’s fourth graders for glazing tiles, as well as Junior English teacher Anna Ortiz. Willet said Superintendent Brandi-Anderson-Maier, Principal Susan Bruner, Principal Pamela Beck and Intstructional Support Katie Sment supported the project. Materials were provided by Block Art Materials of Highland Park and Menards and Walmart of Peru.