Boys basketball: Streator No. 5 seed, Ottawa and Newark unseeded at 60th Plano Christmas Classic

At the seeding meeting for the 60th Plano Christmas Classic on Monday, Kaneland earned the top seed, defending champion Burlington Central got the No. 2, La Salle-Peru was selected as the No. 3, Northridge Prep is No. 4 and Streator left with the No. 5 seed for the holiday staple, which will run Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Sat., Dec. 30.

Streator will open the tournament with a 9 a.m. curtain-raiser against unseeded Yorkville Christian on the 27th. That will be followed by unseeded Newark playing Northridge Prep at 10:30 a.m., unseeded Ottawa squaring off against No. 8 Hinckley-Big Rock at 12:30 p.m. and top-seeded Kaneland playing unseeded Sandwich at 2 p.m. to close out the top half of the 16-team bracket.

No. 3 La Salle-Peru follows at 3:30 p.m. against unseeded Mendota. From there, it’s No. 6 Marmion vs. Oregon; No. 7 Morris facing the host Reapers; and No. 2 Burlington Central playing Lisle.

In the 2022 Christmas Classic, Streator defeated Ottawa in the seventh-place game at Plano, Sandwich won the consolation championship to place ninth, and Newark finished 16th. La Salle-Peru was not an entrant at Plano last season.