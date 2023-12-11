Streator man arrested after vehicle pursuit, foot chase

A 34-year-old Streator man was arrested Friday morning by La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies following a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

John Freeman was arrested 2:43 a.m. in the area of South Park and Monroe streets in Streator on complaints of no valid driver’s license, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police and three La Salle County failure to appear warrants (on two charges of driving while license suspended and aggravated assault), along with a Livingston County failure to appear warrant on a driving while license suspended charge.

Freeman was released Saturday from La Salle County Jail.