Red Covered Bridge in Princeton to be stabilized in next few weeks, assessment ongoing

Crews started the temporary repairs Monday, which are expected to take a few weeks, said Paul Wappel, public information officer at Illinois Department of Transportation. A full assessment of bridge repairs are not expected to be available for several months, Wappel said.

The Red Covered Bridge, which is about 1.5 miles north of the city off Route 26, was damaged Nov. 16 as the driver of a semitrailer truck tried to pass through it.

“The supports will remain in place until permanent repairs can be made to the bridge, which will remain closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic,” Wappel said. “The department won’t have any recommendations on permanent repairs or restoration measures until a full assessment of the bridge is completed.”

The driver of a semitrailer truck tried to pass north to south through the bridge, and it caused damage to much of the 149-foot structure and the semi.

Built in 1864 as part of the Galena Trail, it was the only IDOT-owned covered bridge open to traffic.

The one-lane bridge, with a posted 5-ton weight limit, previously was damaged from a semi in April 2021 and was repaired in August the same year. The structure crosses Big Bureau Creek and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.