December 11, 2023
Girls basketball: Hall’s McKenna Christiansen takes aim on 1,000 career points

Hall senior needs just seven points, would become sixth Hall girl to score 1,000

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Mckenna Christiansen shoots a wide-open three point basket on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 at Hall High School.

Hall's Mckenna Christiansen is taking aim on 1,000 career points. She needs just seven heading into tonight's games with L-P. (Scott Anderson)

There’s going to be a new member of the Hall 1,000-point club and there’s a good chance it will happen tonight.

Hall senior McKenna Christiansen needs just seven points when the Devils take on rival LaSalle-Peru to become the sixth member of the 1,000-point club for the Hall girls and 17th in school history, including the boys.

All-Stater Kailey Klein tops the Hall girls’ scoring charts with 2,486 points.

The top five for the Hall girls is rounded out by:

Hanah Hart (2016-20) 1,434

Hunter Galassi (2013-17) 1,330

Jen Andes (2004-2008) 1,265

Jacyln Kain (2009-12) 1,173

Two area boys have scored their 1,000th point this season - LaSalle-Peru’s Josh Seneca and Earlville’s Ryan Browder. Seneca became the 19th player in program history to score 1,000 points.