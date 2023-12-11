Girls basketball: Hall’s McKenna Christiansen takes aim on 1,000 career points

There’s going to be a new member of the Hall 1,000-point club and there’s a good chance it will happen tonight.
Hall senior McKenna Christiansen needs just seven points when the Devils take on rival LaSalle-Peru to become the sixth member of the 1,000-point club for the Hall girls and 17th in school history, including the boys.
All-Stater Kailey Klein tops the Hall girls’ scoring charts with 2,486 points.
The top five for the Hall girls is rounded out by:
Hanah Hart (2016-20) 1,434
Hunter Galassi (2013-17) 1,330
Jen Andes (2004-2008) 1,265
Jacyln Kain (2009-12) 1,173
Two area boys have scored their 1,000th point this season - LaSalle-Peru’s Josh Seneca and Earlville’s Ryan Browder. Seneca became the 19th player in program history to score 1,000 points.