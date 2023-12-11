5 Putnam County High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Putnam County High School in Granville announced five students from the graduating Class of 2024 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. The recipients of this award are selected based on their class rank and SAT scores and represent the top 10% of high school seniors from across the state.

The Illinois State Scholars from Putnam County High School are Conlan Cwikla, Hannah Gorisek, Alexander Myres, Megan Wasilewski and Cole Vipond.

Cwikla, son of Eric and Alexis Cwikla, plans to attend a still undecided, but lucky to have him, university to study environmental science. Gorisek, daughter of Dave and Shannon Gorisek, plans to attend either the University of Iowa or Missouri to pursue a degree in psychology. Myres, son of William and the late Valentina Myres, plans to attend Northwestern University and study creative writing. Wasilewski, daughter of Andy and Emily Wasilewski, plans to attend IVCC and study business. Vipond, son of Jim and Taylor Vipond, plans to attend a still undecided, but lucky to have him, university to study pre-med.