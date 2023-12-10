Wallace, Serena eighth-grade teams defeated at IESA state quarterfinals: The Times Area Roundup

IESA State Tournament

Wallace, Serena see seasons end: At the IESA Class 8-2A and 8-1A state finals downstate Saturday, both the Serena and Wallace eighth-grade girls basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end with quarterfinal defeats.

In Class 8-2A, Serena (16-7) lost 44-8 to Paris Crestwood. Parker Twait scored five of Serena’s points. Serena had advanced to state by winning the Seneca Sectional and the Indian Creek Regional.

In Class 8-1A, Wallace (26-2) fell 44-25 to Sigel St. Michael’s. Keelin Gross scored 11 points, Hailey Thrush added seven, and Olivia Falaney scored four for Wallace. Wallace had advanced to state by winning the Wallace Sectional and the Wallace Regional.

Girls bowling

Streator 7th at Cav Classic: At Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru, both Ottawa and Streator took part in La Salle-Peru’s Cavalier Classic on Saturday.

Streator (3,822) placed seventh, led by Lily Michael’s six-game 869 (202 high game), Lyla Gengler’s 853 (188) and Madi Bedeker’s 841 (191).

Boys bowling

Streator 12th at Cav Classic: At Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru, both Ottawa and Streator took part in La Salle-Peru’s Cavalier Classic.

The Pirates came in 11th, led by Evan Spencer’s six-game 1,090 (209, 206 high games) and Will Znaniecki’s 934.

The Bowlin’ Bulldogs (4,525) finished 12th, paced by Anthony Dominic’s six-game 1,003 (182 high game), Cody Taylor’s 962 (182), Jaxon Goodrich’s 892 (185) and Izak Gallik’s 867.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 3rd at Boyd Tournament: At the Jim Boyd Riverdale Tournament, Seneca wrestled to third place as a team led by championship finishes at 106 pounds by Raiden Terry and 285 pounds courtesy of Jeremy Gagnon. Both won their championship matches via pinfall.

“This was a very tough tournament with a lot of quality teams and individual wrestlers,” Irish coach Todd Yegge said.

Asher Hamby and Landen Venecia added third-place finishes at 175 and 190, respectively. Wyatt Coop at 113 placed fifth.

Girls basketball

Mendota 31, Streator 21: At Mendota, the visiting Bulldogs (0-13) were defeated despite seven points scored by Joey Puetz and five from Ava Gwaltney.

Serena 49, Hall 35: At Serena, the host Huskers (7-0) remained unbeaten paced by 18 points from Makayla McNally, 13 scored by Paisley Twait and a dozen put in by Gwyneth O’Connell. All three hauled in seven rebounds, with Twait adding five assists.

Annawan 76, Seneca 42: At Annawan. the visiting Fighting Irish (6-6) were defeated despite 11 points scored by Graysen Provance and nine courtesy of Alyssa Zellers.

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 66, Sandwich 61: At Sandwich, the host Indians led throughout but fell to 1-5 overall, 0-2 in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

Quinn Rome (14 points, eight rebounds), Dom Rome (12 points) and Braden Behringer (10 points) paced Sandwich.

Annawan 60, Leland 29: At Leland, the host Panthers suffered the nonconference loss.