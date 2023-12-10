Reddick Library in Ottawa to unveil new aquarium

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be unveiling its new fish tank 11:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 16. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The public is invited to hear guest speaker, Tom from Mermaid’s Cove/Aquascape, introduce the new fish.

The library also will be serving snacks donated by Pepperidge Farms.

The following other events are scheduled the week of Dec. 11 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs,literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14: Holiday Sweater Bingo, adults. Wear your favorite holiday sweater and have a blast at bingo with chances to win gift card prizes.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16: Stories with Santa, children of all ages. First patrons will create a special holiday craft, then Santa will visit for a storytime and singalong with some holiday songs, followed by a photo opportunity with Santa.

Saturday, Dec. 16, Sunday, Dec. 17: Illinois Libraries Present: “The Nutcracker.” Get in the holiday spirit with a special virtual performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” performed by the United Kingdom’s internationally renowned Royal Ballet. Registrants can expect to see some of the most elite ballerinas in this performance. The ballet can be viewed Dec. 16 or 17. Registrants will receive an emailed link to view the performance at their convenience. To register go to https://bit.ly/WatchTheNutcracker.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.