Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Nov. 20 through Nov. 30, 2023.

Andrew Thomas Heiserman of Algonquin and Marissa Lynn Mazur of Homewood

Adam Kenneth Sieg of Ottawa and Kaylee Nicole Yeruski of Ottawa

Brian Arthur Pippenger of Leland and Norma Jeane Green of Leland

Johnathan Gallardo Antunez of Peru and Brenda Edith Torres of Peru

Malyki Jakob Sexton of Earlville and Jordan Ann Philip of Earlville