IVCC to stage holiday revue

Illinois Valley Community College's production of “Jingle All The Way – A Very Merry Holiday Revue!” returns to the stage Dec. 15-17. Performers (from left) Kelly Johnson, Don Grant Zellmer, Christen Mitchell and Jake Jakielski and the cast celebrate the season with song, dance, comedy and Santa. (Photo provided by IVCC Theatre Department)

The Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Department’s production of “Jingle All The Way – A Very Merry Holiday Revue!” returns to the stage to celebrate the holidays with song, dance, comedy and even Santa Claus.

The family-friendly show plays three performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

The “Jingle All The Way!” cast is a combination of community members, alumni, faculty and students, and the musical revue features holiday music from pop to classics.

Featured soloists include Jake Jakielski, of Marseilles, and Christen Mitchell, of La Salle, (IVCC alumni), Tracey Childers, of Ottawa, and Kelly Johnson, of Seneca, (community members), and Don Grant Zellmer, director and choreographer of musical theater at IVCC. Making an appearance as “the man in red” is IVCC theater and speech professor, David Kuester. Student performers include Azlyn Bachman, of Ottawa, McKenzie Bruce, of Streator, Lucas Fraga, a Streator High School student, Nicholas Graham, of Ottawa, Austin Hack, of Wenona, Leonardo Ochoa, of Walnut, Gennaro Piccolo, of Spring Valley, and Michael Shaw, of Peru.

“This production has always been a ‘feel-good’ holiday celebration for us,” Zellmer said. “It’s all about the music of the season, laughter, and allowing our audiences to just relax and enjoy spirit of the holidays in a very non-formal, but theatrical way.”

Near the end of the show, Santa Claus and his elves arrive in time for an audience sing-along and get the children in the audience on stage for some North Pole fun.

Tickets are available at the box office which opens one hour prior to curtain each performance. Adult tickets are $15, children (12 and under) $10, and the show is available with no charge to IVCC students. For tickets in advance, go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/78868

“Jingle All The Way!” is directed and choreographed by Zellmer, produced and costumed by Kuester, with technical direction by Chad Brokaw. Alyce Scott is the stage manager, and student technicians are William Bates, of Spring Valley, lighting technician, and Stephen Shaw, of Peru, tech assistant.