The Illinois Valley Democrats, which includes La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

The monthly meeting will consist of a short meeting and then continue with a Christmas celebration. The Illinois Valley Democrats will provide a meal. All Democrats are encouraged and welcome to attend.