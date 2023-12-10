BCR Scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

A look at Bureau County area scores for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Annawan 76, Seneca 42
Bureau Valley 62, Fulton 19. BV (7-4) - Salisbury 19, Neuhalfen 15
Morris 47, Princeton 41
BOYS BASKETBALL
Colmone Classic
11th place - PC 51, Stillman Valley 48
9th place - BV 64, St. Bede 44
7th place - Hall 73, Marquette 71
5th place - Princeton 52, Pontiac 43
3rd place - L-P 88, Mendota 47
1st place - Fieldcrest 62, Rock Falls 42
Sophomores championship
Pontiac 45, Fieldcrest 37
Other area games
Kewanee 56, Macomb 44