BCR Scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

A look at Bureau County area scores for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Annawan 76, Seneca 42

Bureau Valley 62, Fulton 19. BV (7-4) - Salisbury 19, Neuhalfen 15

Morris 47, Princeton 41

BOYS BASKETBALL

Colmone Classic

11th place - PC 51, Stillman Valley 48

9th place - BV 64, St. Bede 44

7th place - Hall 73, Marquette 71

5th place - Princeton 52, Pontiac 43

3rd place - L-P 88, Mendota 47

1st place - Fieldcrest 62, Rock Falls 42

Sophomores championship

Pontiac 45, Fieldcrest 37

Other area games

Kewanee 56, Macomb 44