Volleyball: Princeton’s Natasha Faber-Fox signs with IVCC

Princeton senior setter Natasha Faber-Fox signs to play volleyball for IVCC. She was a First-Team All-BCR selection and a Second-Team NewsTribune selection.

IVCC just seemed like the right place for Princeton senior setter Natasha Faber-Fox to continue her volleyball career.

“I love the warm environment that is with the team, and I love how the team is just like a family,” said Faber-Fox, who plans on studying criminal justice in hopes of going into K-9 law enforcement.

The First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection served up a BCR area-best 235 points and 541 assists (7.1). She led the Tigresses in aces (52) and was second in digs (172). She finished with more than 1,000 career assists.

Faber-Fox was joined at her signing by her mom, Amber Fox, step-dad, Scott Fox, and grandma, Laura Harris, IVCC coach Kaitlyn Edgcomb and PHS coach Andy Puck.