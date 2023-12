Peru firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Eighth Street on Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to flames coming through the roof at the front of the second-story house.

Avoid the area until firefighters are able to clear the scene. Shaw Local News Network will have more updates as they become available.