New grocery store opens in Streator

A new grocery store opened in Streator.

Supermarket Nava, 306 S. Bloomington St., will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It sells some basic grocery items, along with some fresh and homemade foods.

The business is planning to sell homemade carnitas on weekends and fresh tortas, echiladas and other items during lunch time. The business will post its daily offerings on its Facebook page.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/supermarketnava.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.