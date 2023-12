The La Salle Catholic Parishes will host an Advent concert featuring musician Olivia Gonzalez at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 725 Fourth St., La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle Catholic Parishes will host an Advent concert featuring musician Olivia Gonzalez at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 725 Fourth St., La Salle.

Gonzalez is a pianist-composer whose music is influenced by Gregorian chant. To learn more, visit stmagdalenamusic.com.

Admission is free. A free-will offering will be accepted.