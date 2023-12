The Holy Family Altar and Rosary Society will host a cookie sale 8 a.m. to sold out Saturday, Dec. 16, at Holy Family School, 336 Alive Ave., Oglesby. (Derek Barichello)

The Holy Family Altar and Rosary Society will host a cookie sale 8 a.m. to sold out Saturday, Dec. 16, at Holy Family School, 336 Alive Ave., Oglesby.

Those purchasing cookies can mix and match their favorite for $7 per pound. There will be a lottery tree and potica raffles, as well as a 50/50.