Light Up Princeton holiday contest deadline nears

The Light Up Princeton holiday display contest will be open to all residents and businesses with a Princeton address. (Scott Anderson)

The Light Up Princeton holiday display contest will be open to all residents and businesses with a Princeton address.

There are seven categories, most of them with cash prizes.

New this year the chamber will have a Best Commercial Display, with chamber’s and people’s choice winners in the category.

The Chamber’s Choice winner gets $200 and is voted on by the Princeton chamber and ambassadors. The People’s Choice winner gets $100 and is voted on by people following the Princeton chamber’s Facebook page. The Senior’s Choice winner gets $100 and it is voted on by local senior home residents.

Additionally, the Most Traditional winner will receive $100. This category is for lights and decor that make you think “Christmas of your childhood” or have “colored lights” or “nativity scenes.”

The Most Elegant winner will receive $100. This category is for white lights, clean lights, exquisite decor and thoughtful placement.

Then there’s the Clark Griswold award, with a $100 prize, for grand displays.

To enter, call the chamber by Monday, Dec. 11, at 815-875-2616. There is no cost to enter. Judging will take place on Dec. 18. Judging for People’s Choice will take place on the Princeton chamber’s Facebook page from Dec. 18 through Dec. 22.