IVCC to close all but 2 parking lots for construction

An installation project will close all but two of Illinois Valley Community College’s parking lots before the college shuts down for winter break, but they’re expected to reopen by Jan. 2 when the college reopens.

The parking changes take effect Wednesday, Dec. 13, a week before the college closes on Dec. 20. For the next week that the campus is open, staff and visitors will use Lot 7 east of the Community Technology Center or the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking lot in front of the building. The circle drive will also be open for access to the entrance, but not for parking.

Barricades will be erected at the closed lots and signs will direct drivers to Lot 7.

The rerouting will affect theater-goers to the holiday production the weekend of Dec. 15-17 as well as daily visitors to counseling, admissions, financial aid, Bookstore or other campus services. Parking for fans coming to the gym for the Eagles home basketball game on Dec. 16 will be announced when it’s been determined.

Fall semester classes are winding down this week, but campus services will operate through Dec. 19. The Main Campus and Ottawa Center will be closed for winter break from Dec. 20-Jan. 1.

The lot closures are necessary for completion of a lighting and security upgrade project.