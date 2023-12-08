Bureau County marriage licenses: December 6, 2023

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded through Dec. 6, 2023, at the Bureau County Courthouse. (Shaw Media file photo)

Jacob Adam Owens of Wyanet, and Kiara Bree Smith of Wyanet.

Christopher William Knapp of Bolingbrook, and Anna Nicole Jacobsen of Bolingbrook.

Zachary Hamilton Hipes of Morris, and Paxton Nicole Hutson of Morris.

Sean Alan Buffington of Ohio, Ill., and Jennifer Eva Sanna Wackelin of Höör, Sweden.

Alyssa Anne Eckberg of Tiskilwa, and Mason Alexander Altizer of Sheffield.

Ashley Marie Buckman of Buda, and Keegan Dylan Scott of Buda.

Courtney Michelle Elam of La Salle, and Michael Richard Poremba of La Salle.