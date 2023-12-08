3 American Red Cross blood drives set December 2023 in Bureau County

The American Red Cross is seeking donors to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays. There will be three Red Cross blood drives scheduled in Bureau County. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The American Red Cross is seeking donors to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

There will be three Red Cross blood drives scheduled in Bureau County.

The first is 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at John F. Kennedy Elementary School, 800 N. Richards St., Spring Valley. Then donors will have an opportunity to give blood 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at St. Patrick Church Hall, 231 W. Atkinson, Sheffield; and another opportunity at 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, at First United Methodist Church, 316 S. Church St., Princeton.

From people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months. When donors come to give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details area available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18-Jan. 5 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).