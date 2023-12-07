Streator fugitive enters blind plea in connection with fatal shooting

A Streator woman faces up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to two felonies filed in connection with a fatal Streator shooting.

Rachael N. Carter, 37, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of aiding and abetting a fugitive. The controlling charge is possession of ammunition, a Class 2 felony carrying three to 14 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Thursday, Carter admitted to possessing ammunition and to driving Malcolm Whitfield, who is charged with murder, to Memphis, Tennessee.

Carter will be sentenced Feb. 22 before La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia. Carter’s plea includes no sentencing recommendation or cap on how much time she could draw.

Based on open court statements, Carter’s plea does not require her to testify against Whitfield, who will stand trial for murder on Feb. 20.

Carter and Whitfield were developed as persons of interest after a May 6 shooting in Streator, during which three people sustained gunshot injuries. One of the victims, 35-year-old Shaquita Kelly, soon died.

Whitfield and Carter fled to Memphis, where they were apprehended and remanded to La Salle County. Carter, however, never was accused of pulling the trigger and was indicted on ancillary charges.

Carter will have an opportunity to address Raccuglia at sentencing.