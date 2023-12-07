Marseilles promotes 2 police officers

Marseilles Police Capt. Todd Gordon (left) reads the credit of officers James Buckingham (middle) and Mike Byrd as part of their promotion to the rank of sergeant on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Marseilles City Council meeting. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Two Marseilles police officers, James Buckingham and Mike Byrd, receive promotions to the rank of sergeant.

The men, who have been serving the Marseilles Police Department for several years in many different capacities, received their new badges from Capt. Todd Gordon during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“I’m very proud of my guys, my department for their promotions,” said Commissioner of Melissa Small. “They are a valuable asset and know that they will step up and do a fantastic job in the roles they’re moving into.”

In other action, the council:

Heard a presentation from Kate Reynolds-Millet regarding the reinstitution of the now-named Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce. Millet described a few projects already in the works, including donations to local causes and a Christmas lighting contest, and encouraged the public to visit the group’s webpage for more details.

Approved a donation of $4,200 to North Central Area Transit to help with the cost of serving the residents of the city.

Heard a presentation from Christina Scobey regarding her business, Club Crayons Daycare, and asked for the council and community’s support in her new venture.

Approved a zoning variance for the building of a detached garage located at 775 Glen Ave.