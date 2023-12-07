10 citations, arrests made in U.S. 6 roadside safety check

A roadside safety check near U.S. 6 and Dalzell Road in La Salle County from late Nov. 10 into early morning Nov. 11 resulted in 10 citations and arrests, Illinois State Police reported. (Stock image)

A roadside safety check near U.S. 6 and Dalzell Road in La Salle County from late Nov. 10 into early morning Nov. 11 resulted in 10 citations and arrests, Illinois State Police reported.

There were no DUI or alcohol-related citations issued.

There were nine registration offenses, five driver’s license offenses, three occupant restraint offenses and three insurance violations ticketed. In total, state police issued 15 written warnings.

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year because of alcohol-impaired driving. Roadside safety checks are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.