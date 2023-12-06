New OSF OB/GYN to serve Streator, Ottawa

The addition of Shai Nyi, MD, on Dec. 10 will ensure increased access for patients in need of obstetric and gynecology care at OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology, located at 111 Spring St., Streator, and OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology, 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

OSF HealthCare added a new obstetric and gynecology provider to its staff to better serve the Streator and Ottawa communities and the surrounding areas.

The addition of Shai Nyi, MD, on Dec. 10 will ensure increased access for patients in need of obstetric and gynecology care at OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology, located at 111 Spring St., Streator, and OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology, 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

Nyi offers a comprehensive range of services, including obstetrical care, annual wellness exams and the skilled treatment of various medical and surgical issues in women’s health. His expertise extends to overseeing deliveries at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, ensuring the highest quality of care for expectant mothers, OSF said in a news release.

He received a bachelor of science from Southern Illinois University and a medical degree from Washington Hospital Center.