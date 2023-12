Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 510 Richard A. Mautino Drive, Spring Valley, is hosting a Christmas cookie sale from 8 a.m. until items are sold out Saturday, Dec. 9. (Shaw File Photo)

Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 510 Richard A. Mautino Drive, Spring Valley, is hosting a Christmas cookie sale from 8 a.m. until items are sold out Saturday, Dec. 9.

Cookies are $7 per pound and succarines are $12 per pound.