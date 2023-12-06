December 06, 2023
Learn to make holiday recipes Dec. 12 with La Salle library program

Food enthusiast will share 4 traditional holiday ethnic desserts

Food enthusiast Natalie Martin will virtually demonstrate how to create four traditional holiday ethnic desserts during a program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, through La Salle Public Library.

Martin will demonstrate how to prepare eggnog from Britain, pan forte from Italy, Buñuelos from Mexico and makowiec cake from Poland. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Library at 815-223-2341.

Registration information is available through the Program Portal at https://sites.google.com/lasalle.lib.il.us/programportal/adult-programs/holiday-traditions-in-the-kitchen