Tracy Lawrence to headline Marshall-Putnam Fair in 2024

Tracy Lawrence played at Streator Fest in 2023. Now the country music star will be taking his talents to the Marshall-Putnam Fair in July 2024.

The Marshall-Putnam County Fair Board announced country musician Tracy Lawrence will be the headliner for the 2024 Marshall-Putnam Fair.

Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and charted 18 No. 1. hits. He recently performed to thousands of concert goers at Streator Fest last August.

Lawrence has charted 40 singles and released two double platinum albums. Eight of his songs “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis,” “Can’t Break it to My Heart,” “My Second Home,” “If the Good Die Young,” “Texas Tornado,” “Time Marches On” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” reached No. 1 on the country charts.

Lawrence will be performing July 18 at the Marshall-Putnam County Fairgrounds in Henry.

Additionally, Southern rock and country music band Confederate Railroad, who have charted 18 hits and sold more than 5 million albums, will be opening the show. An acoustic performance by local musician Tyson Schulte will kick off the show.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. that night. Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Tickets can be purchased at www.marshallputnamfair.org.