Peru donates $2,500 to Blue and Red Christmas for Kids

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond helps wrap Christmas presents for the Red and Blue Christmas for Kids fundraiser at the police department on Friday, Dec 2, 2022. (Olivia Doak)

The city of Peru donated $2,500 on Monday to the Blue and Red Christmas for Kids, a local charity that provides personalized gifts to children in need.

The program was established in 2013 by Peru’s police and fire departments in 2013.

“This is such a great, great thing,” said Alderman Tom Payton. “And I just want to tell you what a great job you guys did.”

Police Chief Sarah Raymond said the donation helps fund the program immensely as the program depletes its funds every year.

Peru’s Health and Wellness Committee raised a record $14,082 during its fourth annual charity golf outing to support Blue & Red Christmas for Kids on Sept. 9.

The program has completed holiday shopping for the season, but volunteers still have all the wrapping to complete.

“We supply pizza,” she said. “You don’t need to bring anything. People like to bring their own scissors I found, but other than that, we have it all.”

Volunteers can stop by any time after 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, and Monday, Dec. 18, at the community room at the Peru Police Department, 2650 N. Peoria St.

Last year, the program assisted 130 children and 45 different families. As of November, 82 children and 33 families will be receiving Christmas gifts through Peru’s Blue and Red Christmas for Kids program.

Gifts will be delivered to children on Dec. 21 and dropped on the family’s doorsteps by Santa. He is escorted by police officers and firefighters.

Raymond said the department receives the names of children and families through the schools and Head Start program.

Anyone who is interested in donating to the program can make a check out to the Blue & Red Christmas for Kids or the Peru Police Department. Donations can be dropped off at the police department.