Peru committee raises record $14,000 at golf outing for Christmas charity

Peru’s Health and Wellness Committee raised a record $14,082 during its fourth annual charity golf outing to support Blue & Red Christmas for Kids.

The event took place at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle on Sept. 9.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski thanked everyone for the time and effort put into making the year’s golf outing successful.

“This is an all-time record,” he said. “No pressure for next year … That’s a lot of money. So, it should be a good year for the kids.”

Director of Human Resources Kim Reese said the outing had 92 golfers and 58 organizations and local businesses as sponsors, as well as 32 local businesses and restaurants that donated items to be used as raffle items and prizes.

Reese said 100% of the proceeds will go to Blue & Red Christmas for Kids, a Christmas program established in 2013 by the Peru police and fire departments.

Police Chief Sarah Raymond said volunteers will wrap presents and shop for the program.

The best foursome of the tournament was composed of Greg Sarver, TJ Templeton, Kenny Jones and Steve Sash in Flight A. Greg Coble, Carter Coble, Riley Halstead and Frank Senica in Flight B.

In second place were Connor Reese, Alex Lenkaitis, Jake Wagner and Matt Hultz in Flight A. Dean Tieman, Dale Tieman, Tom Maubach and Ricky Fisher in Flight B.

Third place went to Nate Red, Carl Puetz, Jeremy Reed and Cole Thompson in Flight A. Dave Bartley, Vanessa Bartley, Randy Pytel and Kristie Pytel in Flight B.

The longest drive went to Alex Lenkaitis and Raymond.