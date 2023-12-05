Oglesby raises its tax rate 8 cents

If you own a $100,000 home in Oglesby, get ready to pay the taxman an extra $175 or more next spring. (Derek Barichello)

If you own a $100,000 home in Oglesby, get ready to pay the taxman an extra $175 or more next spring.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 4-0 (Commissioner Tony Stefanelli was absent) to approve what Mayor Jason Curran said he hopes will be a one-time rate increase.

The city increased its levy above 5%, which triggered a Truth in Taxation hearing held just before the meeting. Curran said Tax Increment Financing district 1 expired two years ago and the city’s finances were not adjusted accordingly.

“Somebody probably should have caught it,” Curran acknowledged. “I agree.”

But Curran pointed out the current rate is lower than it was two years ago. Additionally, the city’s taxable value has grown.

Based on projections, an Oglesby resident with a home valued at $100,000 would have paid the city about $525 this past May. That total will jump to nearly $700 next May, if their home keeps the exact value. Property values have increased around the county, meaning many homes have been valued higher than they were the previous year, leading to a higher increase in what a homeowner will pay.

Dickinson House proposed for city meetings, offices

Separately, the council is kicking around ideas to spruce up City Hall and Commissioner Terry Eutis floated something outside the box: Utilize the Dickinson House.

Eutis proposed using the Dickinson House for meeting and office space for Curran and the council, leaving City Hall to the clerk’s office.

“I’m not saying it’s the right way to go, it’s just up for consideration,” Eutis said. He added later, “This is a small space for what we have going on here. We’re pretty cramped.”

“I don’t like the idea of moving mayors and commissioners out of City Hall,” Curran said.

The council hasn’t arrived at much of a concession. Commissioner Rich Baldridge proposed converting Curran’s main floor office into meeting space for closed session; but that motion died for lack of a second.

In other matters, the council:

Elected to stay with United Healthcare for employee insurance at a 4% increase

Voted to abate taxes on General Obligation 2013 Series Bonds

Will continue meeting (with exceptions) on the first and third Mondays in 2024