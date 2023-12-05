La Salle County grand jury: December 5, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, and returned the following indictments: Christopher Decker, 35, of Ottawa (two counts of possession of a weapon with a revoked FOID);

Thomas Gage, 35, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Denis Gromm, 44, of Peru (two counts of theft);

Jesse Anderer, 34, of La Salle (aggravated battery);

Brandon Kling, 35, of Ransom (residential burglary; possession of a stolen motor vehicle; burglary);

Russell Farley, 35, of Earlville (two counts of criminal damage to property);

Kaylee Neitzel, 20, of Ottawa (obstructing justice);

Calvin Williams, 30, of Ottawa (burglary)