Community Column: Helping people manage a charitable legacy

When I was considering options for a second career, I sought meaningful work that would challenge me.

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation graciously saw to that. Since joining the foundation in June, I’ve broadened my knowledge of donor advised funds, variance power, 501c3 regulations and much more.

Yet one of the toughest tests was articulating to donors exactly what community foundations do. The concept isn’t easy to explain so I’ve used the analogy of the sequoia.

Old-growth redwood tower 200 feet above the forest floor, yet remarkably have a root system just 6-to-12-feet deep. Their roots grow out, rather than down, and entangle themselves with roots of other redwood in a “cathedral.”

They’re able to withstand high winds, fire, and drought – for centuries – in part, because of the strength and stability the group has together.

Likewise, Starved Rock Country Community Foundation enjoys broad support from many donors, not just one or two individuals – benefactors who have come together to enhance quality of life here at home.

And our root system, or reach, is expansive, covering La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties and beyond.

Like redwood, we’re in it for the long-term. Through our endowments, we address the region’s current and future needs by investing for perpetuity.

However, in terms of size, we’re no sequoia. But while we’re not the Gates, Kennedy or Rockefeller foundations – we are proud to say we are our community’s foundation – offering donors information on local nonprofits and causes, giving expertise and numerous estate planning options.

We’ve worked with more than 100 individuals, nonprofits and civic groups to create funds for specific purposes in the arts, education, health and human services, the environment and disaster relief – or funds that are discretionary and allow us to meet the region’s changing needs.

In just eight years, led by co-founder Pamela Beckett, SRCCF inspired more than $5 million in contributions and distributed more than $1.8 million to worthy causes.

In short, we’ve helped people manage a lasting charitable legacy – and what could be more meaningful than that.

Fran Brolley, president and CEO of Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, is one of The Times and NewsTribune’s community columnists. The Times and NewsTribune have invited leaders to write about their organizations, to give insight into the community and further educate readers about happenings within their groups. If you are interested in sharing information about your community organization, contact dbarichello@shawmedia.com.