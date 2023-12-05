Candidates for state offices representing La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Here is a roundup of state office candidates that filed for races that have districts in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. (Scott Anderson)

Monday was the deadline for candidates running for state office to file their candidacy for the March 19 primary.

Here is a roundup of candidates that filed for races that have districts in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

State representative

73rd: Republican: Ryan Spain, of Peoria (Current seat holder: Ryan Spain)

74th: Democrat: David Simpson, of Shabbona; Republican: Bradley Fritts, of Amboy (Current seat holder: Bradley Fritts)

75th: Democrat: Heidi Henry, of Marseilles; Republican: Jed Davis, of Newark (Current seat holder: Jed Davis)

76th: Democrats: Cohen Barnes, of DeKalb; Carolyn “Morris” Zasada, of DeKalb; Amy “Murri” Briel, of Ottawa; Republicans: Liz Bishop, of La Salle; Crystal Loughran, of Peru (Current seat holder: Lance Yednock)

105th: Democrat: Morgan Phillips, of Lostant; Republicans: Donald Ray Rients, of Benson; Dennis Tipsword Jr., of Metamora (Current seat holder: Dennis Tipsword Jr.)

106th: Republican: Jason R. Bunting, of Emington (Current seat holder: Jason Bunting)

State Senate

37th: Republicans: Li Arellano Jr., of Dixon; Chris Bishop, of Dixon; Tim Yager, of Geneseo (Current seat holder: Win Stoller)

53rd: Republicans: Mike Kirkton, of Gridley; Jesse Faber, of Pontiac; Chris Balkema, of Channahon; Susan Wynn Bence, of Watseka (Current seat holder: Tom Bennett)