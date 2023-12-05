BCR Scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bureau Valley 55, Princeton 45. BV - Endress 15, Cady 13, Salisbury 10. PHS - Davis 14, Driscoll 13
SOPHS: BV 28-25
Roanoke-Benson 47, Henry 33
Kewanee 48, Morrison 44
SOPHS: Kewanee 32-11
LeRoy 59, Fieldcrest 48
St. Bede 51, Putnam County 44
Riverdale 27, Rockridge 26
Sherrard 58, Orion 17
Ottawa Marquette 59, Dwight 49
Coal City 47, Streator 11
Biggsville West Central 60, Annawan 49
Wethersfield 60, A-Town 50
Yorkville 55, Ottawa 38
BOYS BASKETBALL
Henry 42, LaMoille 29
Woodland 56, GSW 47
Colmone Classic
Marquette 62, Bureau Valley 43
Rock Falls 80, St. Bede 50
Princeton 70, PC 48