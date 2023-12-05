December 04, 2023
BCR Scoreboard for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Scoreboard header

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 55, Princeton 45. BV - Endress 15, Cady 13, Salisbury 10. PHS - Davis 14, Driscoll 13

SOPHS: BV 28-25

Hall 58, Mendota 25

Roanoke-Benson 47, Henry 33

Kewanee 48, Morrison 44

SOPHS: Kewanee 32-11

LeRoy 59, Fieldcrest 48

St. Bede 51, Putnam County 44

Riverdale 27, Rockridge 26

Sherrard 58, Orion 17

Ottawa Marquette 59, Dwight 49

Coal City 47, Streator 11

Biggsville West Central 60, Annawan 49

Wethersfield 60, A-Town 50

Yorkville 55, Ottawa 38

BOYS BASKETBALL

Henry 42, LaMoille 29

Woodland 56, GSW 47

Colmone Classic

Marquette 62, Bureau Valley 43

Rock Falls 80, St. Bede 50

Princeton 70, PC 48