Peru library to host Legends and Folklore of Winter program

The Peru Library will host Legends and Folklore of Winter.

Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of Santa Claus, Krampus the Christmas monster, New Year’s Eve superstitions, snow days, tales of little people, the deadly Wendigo, how to predict a hard winter and numerous other holiday traditions for the darkest days of the year.

Chad Lewis will lead the presentation 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the library, 1409 11th St. There will be hot chocolate and Christmas cookies available as a treat.

The following programs are scheduled at the library the week of Dec. 4.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4: Books and babies

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: Possiblilties

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: Brick builders

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7: Thursday Tots

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8: Tech help

3:30 p.m.: Friday, Dec. 9: Teen Anime Mange Club. The club meets at 3:30 on the second Friday of the month in the lower level of the library. Activities vary. Snacks are served. New members are welcome. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: Peruvian Purlers