Ryan Browder surpasses 1,000 points, Earlville and Serena still undefeated: The Times Area Roundup for Dec. 1

Boys basketball

Earlville 59, Indian Creek 40: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders improved to 5-0 overall and won their Little Ten opener, with Ryan Browder scoring 17 points to reach 1,000 for his high school career.

Griffin Cook added a double-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and a half dozen assists.

Somonauk 83, Leland 39: At Leland on Friday, the visiting Bobcats improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in Little Ten Conference play with the win.

“Good effort,” Somonauk coach Curt Alsvig said. “Everyone scored in the book, including Lucas Fox’s first varsity bucket.”

Weston Hannibal (17 points, 12 rebounds), Carson Bahrey (16 points), Brock Sexton (12 points, seven assists, five steals), Chase Lafferty (nine points) and Landin Stillwell (nine points) led the Bobcats.

Serena 65, Newark 32: At Serena, the host Huskers (5-0 overall, 1-0 Little Ten) remained undefeated Friday by handling the Norsemen.

Hunter Staton (16 points), Richie Armour (15 points, eight rebounds), Carson Baker (15 points, six rebounds) and Tanner Faivre (13 points, seven assists) spearheaded the Serena attack.

Woodland 45, Roanoke-Benson 42 (OT): At the Warrior Dome in South Streator, the host Warriors (5-1 overall, 1-0 Tri-County) received a Nolan Price 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime, then outlasted the Rockets for the TCC triumph.

Price finished with a team-best 12 points to lead Woodland. Jonathan Moore added 11 points and four steals, Tucker Hill scored 10 points, and Connor Dodge put in eight points.

Seneca 74, St. Bede 48: At Peru, the visiting Fighting Irish (5-1 overall, 1-0 Tri-County) won their league opener with three players — Paxton Giertz (26 points, including 17 in the opening quarter), Kysen Klinker (13) and Brady Sheedy (13) — scoring in double figures.

Giertz’s 26-point night moved the junior into 10th place on Seneca’s all-time scoring list with 1,110, passing 2007 graduate Griffan Callahan’s 1,092.

Fieldcrest 64, Olympia 34: At Minonk, the host Knights recorded the nonconference victory.

Morris 51, Sandwich 35: At Morris, the visiting Indians fell to 1-3 with the loss to their former conference rival.

Chance Lange scored 13 points for Sandwich, with Dom Rome adding a dozen points and eight rebounds.

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 56, Sandwich 31: At Sandwich, the host Indians were defeated in Kishwaukee River Conference action.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 62, Beardstown 9: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish got in the victory a day ahead of the Irish Invitational.

Scoring contested wins for Seneca were: by technical fall — Raiden Terry (106) and Asher Hamb (175); by pinfall — Ethan Othon (126), Joey Arnold (138), Nate Othon (157), Memphis Echeverria (165), Chris Peura (215) and Jerem Gagnon (285); and by major decision — Nick Grant (150).