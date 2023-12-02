La Salle County COVID-19 risk remains low as of Dec. 1

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department, under the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department, under the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 40 Illinois counties are at medium risk, including Iroquois, Kankakee, Ford and neighboring Marshall, and five are at high risk, according to the CDC website.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators. In the past seven days through Thursday, the rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 4.4 per 100,000 residents and 2.8% of staffed inpatient beds were in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, there were 168 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the La Salle County Health Department. There have been 525 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.