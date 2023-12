St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley will hold its annual bake sale 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 2.

Baked goods for sale include baklawa, spinach pies, meat pies, maamoul (fruit and nut cookies), date fingers, Ghribee (Middle Eastern shortbread), za’atar bread (flatbread with savory herbs), cheese bread and much more.