Oglesby woman treated, released from Peoria hospital following Peru crash

An Oglesby woman was treated and released from a Peoria hospital after a rollover crash about 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 251 and North 2551st Road in Peru, police said.

A GMC Envoy driven by Bethany R. Gibson, 18, of Hennepin, was traveling north on Route 251 approaching the intersection when she turned in front of a southbound Jeep Commander driven by Megan A. Liberatore, 41, of Oglesby, causing the Jeep to roll on its side before going down an embankment into a wooded area, Peru police said.

Liberatore was freed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital before being flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Gibson was cited on complaints of failure to yield turning left and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. She was released with a notice to appear in court.

Liberatore was cited on a complaint of not having insurance with a notice to appear in court.