Princeton veterans groups donate $1,000 to Second Story Teen Center

Veteran groups donated $1,000 to Second Story Teen Center in Princeton. Jeff Van Autreve poses for a photo with commanders Vernon Sondgeroth, Kevin Baumgartner and David Ohlson during their visit to the teen center. (Photo provided by Don J. Schiff)

Princeton Post Commanders Vernon Sondgeroth, American Vets; Kevin Baumgartner, American Legion; and David Ohlson, VFW visited Second Story Teen Center and saw first-hand what is offered to the youth.

The trio presented a combined donation of $1,000 to the program.

Second Story started in 2009 after young suicides and the need for a place for children to hang out and be safe. Owners Dana and Jeff Van Autreve, of Johnson’s Carpet Princeton, decided to offer their vacant upstairs of the carpet store as a teen center.

Many children come from challenging homes or are in need of hygienic products, clothing or basic foods.

Second Story is a volunteer-led nonprofit 501(c)3 providing resources and after-school programs for sixth through 12th graders, along with access to a well-stocked food and clothing pantry. Located above Johnson’s Carpet and open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays. There is no charge to the youth.